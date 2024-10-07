WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates

WhatsApp is working on several new features to enhance its users experience.
Recent reports reveal that WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a reminder notification feature for its status updates.
This feature will automatically notify users about the status that they have not seen.
Meanwhile, this feature will only focus on relevant status, such as favourites or from frequently chatted contacts.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a clear notification activity feature for group chats.
The feature will allow users to receive notifications for all group messages or select only those that are directly relevant to them, such as mentions, replies and other important conversations.
However, users will be able to set the settings according to their preference.
This feature is under development and may soon be available to users worldwide.