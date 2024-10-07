WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
WhatsApp is working on several new features to enhance its users experience.

Recent reports reveal that WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a reminder notification feature for its status updates.

This feature will automatically notify users about the status that they have not seen.

Meanwhile, this feature will only focus on relevant status, such as favourites or from frequently chatted contacts.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a clear notification activity feature for group chats.

The feature will allow users to receive notifications for all group messages or select only those that are directly relevant to them, such as mentions, replies and other important conversations.

However, users will be able to set the settings according to their preference.

This feature is under development and may soon be available to users worldwide.

'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design
OpenAI unveils new ChatGPT interface called Canvas
YouTube revamps Shorts with exciting new length options and more features
WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates
Facebook to launch two new tabs ‘Local’ and ‘Explore’ to attract young adults
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation
Fruit fly brain: What does it look like? Scientists release first-ever map