Pakistan Jinnah Airport explosion kills two Chinese nationals, one injured

Chinese Embassy called the explosion near the airport in Karachi a ‘terrorist attack’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Two Chinese citizens were killed in an explosion near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, Pakistan, late on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

According to Al Jazeera, the Chinese embassy confirmed what is called a “terrorist attack,” saying that two citizens were killed and a third was injured in an attack on Sunday at about 11 p.m. near the airport, targeting the Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company.

The embassy said in a statement, “The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries, and offer sincere sympathies to the injured and (their) families.”

The Chinese embassy requested “the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions, and projects in Pakistan.”

As per the local media reports, at least 10 people were injured in the attack.

Furthermore, in a statement emailed to journalists, the armed group the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) took responsibility for the improvised explosive device (IED) targeting “a high-level convoy of Chinese engineers and investors” coming from the metropolitan city airport.

The Chinese Embassy has urged its citizens to “be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation,” and to take every possible precaution for their safety.

World News

India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns
Harris breaks silence on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ childless comments: ‘Not 1950s’
Kamala Harris vows US commitment to ceasefire efforts in Gaza amid tensions
Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls
Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland
Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced
Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner
Canada's Prime Minister calls for immediate exit from Lebanon as evacuations hit 1,000
Tunisia election 2024: 9.7 million people voting for new president
China-North Korea 75 years of diplomacy: Xi Jinping vows to ‘deepen corporation’
Kazakhstan first nuclear plant: Citizens vote to determine plants' fate