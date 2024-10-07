Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has given a title of “best actor of this generation” to her beau Barry Keoghan.
The Saltburn actor also starred in Sabrina’s Please Please Please music video.
Sabrina also addressed the biased rumours in her latest statement.
During a dialogue with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, the Sweet 'n Short hitmaker, 25, confessed that casting for her track was unbiased.
“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” she stated, “And he was so excited about it.”
While thinking about the cast, the Oscar-nominated actor, 31, was right beside her so he was the first choice.
Sabrina added, “And he likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song, so he does like my music a lot, yeah."
In August, she told Variety that her boyfriend is one of “the best actors of this generation.”
On the work front, Sabrina is currently busy with her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour, which will end on March 26, 2025.