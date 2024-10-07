Sabrina Carpenter gives new title to boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Entertainment

  October 07, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has given a title of “best actor of this generation” to her beau Barry Keoghan.

The Saltburn actor also starred in Sabrina’s Please Please Please music video.

Sabrina also addressed the biased rumours in her latest statement.

During a dialogue with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, the Sweet 'n Short hitmaker, 25, confessed that casting for her track was unbiased.

“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” she stated, “And he was so excited about it.”

While thinking about the cast, the Oscar-nominated actor, 31, was right beside her so he was the first choice.

Sabrina added, “And he likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song, so he does like my music a lot, yeah."

In August, she told Variety that her boyfriend is one of “the best actors of this generation.”

On the work front, Sabrina is currently busy with her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour, which will end on March 26, 2025.

'Diddy' Combs' mother finally breaks silence on ongoing scandals
Madonna breaks silence on brother Christopher's death
Cardi B sets record straight on plastic surgery rumors
Al Pacino’s ex Noor Alfallah spends night with Bill Maher: Romance or business?
Lady Gaga makes shocking confession about her career: ‘I went through a lot’
Justin Bieber praying Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘goes away’
Millie Bobby Brown, husband Jake Bongiovi flaunt ultimate ‘couple goals:’ SEE
Kim Kardashian shares major life update in new post
Travis Kelce upset over Taylor Swift skipping next Chiefs’ game? ‘She won’t be here’
Hailey Bieber celebrates baby Jack's first Halloween with spooky decor
Britney Spears’ on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz takes BOLD step amid divorce
Kylie Jenner embraces Halloween spirit with jaw-dropping fall decorations