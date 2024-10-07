Danish Taimoor and his team gather to honour grand success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
The blockbuster drama 'Jaan Nisar' surpasses 2 billion views on YouTube 

Jaan Nisar, starring Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in the lead roles, is a blockbuster drama. 

The powerhouse team Abdullah Kadwani, Asad Qureshi, Danish Taimoor and director Mohsin Mirza, are elated as they celebrate the show's phenomenal success by cutting a cake. 

Danish took to his Instagram handle to pen a long celebratory note as Jaan Nisar surpasses 2 billion views on YouTube. 

"Alhamdulillah celebrating grand success of #JaanNisar Thanks to our amazing audience for their incredible support, #JaanNisar has crossed over 2 billion views overall on YouTube. Your love for Nosherwan and Dua means everything to us," he wrote. 


He added, "This milestone reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire cast, director Mohsin Mirza, writer Rehana Aftab and the dedication of Team Geo and Team 7th Sky. We’re truly grateful to our viewers for making this possible."

As soon as the dad of two celebrated the success of his most-watched drama, his wife Ayeza Khan swelled with pride in the comments section. 

"Mashallah," wrote the Mein starlet. 

Meanwhile, all the drama lovers also flooded the comments section with love. 

One wrote, "Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, the best duo. Love from Brazil." 

"Danish in Shamsher's look," effused the second. 

Fans are eagerly waiting to see that what more does Jaan Nisar have in store. 

