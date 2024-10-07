World

Harris breaks silence on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ childless comments: ‘Not 1950s’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Harris is not humble because she does not have children

  • October 07, 2024


US Vice President Kamala Harris opens up about Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ comments about her for not having biological children.

According to ABC News, the Arkansas governor in September said that her kids kept her humble, but “unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn’t have anything keeping her humble.”

Democrat nominee reacted to Sanders’ comment in the recent podcast Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, saying, “I don't think she understands that there are a whole lot of women out there who, one, are not aspiring to be humble, and two, a whole lot of women out here who have a lot of love in their life, family in their life, and children in their life. And I think it's really important for women to lift each other up."

“We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both, and I consider it to be a real blessing,” she continued.

Harris, who is stepmother to the two now adult children from her marriage to second gentleman Doug Emhoff, asserted that she has two beautiful children, Cole and Ella, who call me "Momala,” and they are a very “modern family.”

The 59-year-old further added, “Family comes in many forms, and I think that increasingly, all of us understand that this is not the 1950s anymore. Families come in all shapes or forms, and they are family nonetheless.”

To note, this is not the first time Harris has faced such a comment for not having children, including Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance, who back in 2021 called Harris a “childless cat lady.”

