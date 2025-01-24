Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe

Queen Letizia is back in the spotlight as she made a solo outing after attending a key event with her husband King Felipe.
On Thursday, the Queen of Spain stepped out to visit the CEIP Cortes de Cádiz (Madrid) to learn about the “Think Equal” Socio-Emotional Education Program.
El Pardo shared the update on Instagram account, posting adorable glimpses of Queen Letizia sweet interaction with the kids in the classroom.
The palace shared the post along with the caption, “This morning, the Queen visited the CEIP Cortes de Cádiz (Madrid) to learn about the “Think Equal” Socio-Emotional Education Program, a pioneering project for children aged 3 to 6 developed by world experts in emotional intelligence and already implemented in 34 countries.”
They wrote, “During her tour of the Infant classrooms, the Queen learned about the “animometer”, a tool that allows emotional states to be identified, measured and regulated, and participated in the reading of the story “Lara, the yellow ladybug”, with which 3rd year Infant students learn values such as equality, empathy or tolerance.”
Queen Letizia also “held a meeting with the teachers of the CEIP Cortes de Cádiz about the positive effects that education in values and emotional intelligence has on students.”
To note, this appearance came after King Felipe along with Queen Letizia presided over the inauguration of the 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair on Wednesday.