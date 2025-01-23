Royal

Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update

The Princess of Wales made an heartfelt admission that she faced her cancer treatment 'quietly and privately'

  by Web Desk
  |
  January 23, 2025


Princess Kate's secret struggle with cancer has been a challenging and emotional journey for her and her family.

Following the Princess of Wales made an heartfelt admission that she faced her cancer treatment "quietly and privately" during a visit to the London hospital, the royal insider said, "Going through the back door unseen while going through the treatment must have been pretty lonely.”

The source went on to say, "When you see these other people when they’re having their chemotherapy, they were doing it as a group, with a support mechanism."

The Princess of Wales visited London's Royal Marsden Hospital, where she had treatment for her disease.

On January 14, during her hospital visit, she compared this experience to her own, saying, "I had to do it privately and quietly, but being on a ward like this has to be reassuring in a way."

To note, Princess Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer following serious abdominal surgery on Jan. 16, 2024.

The mother of three announced her cancer in March, shared that she was undergoing treatment for cancer, and relayed in September that she had completed chemotherapy.

In January 2025, after her hospital visit she released a statement expressing her gratitude to the Royal Marsden staff "for looking after me so well during the past year" and shared her "relief to now be in remission."

