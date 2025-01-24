Sci-Tech

YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features

YouTube launched a more affordable subscription plan for US subscribers

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 24, 2025
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features

YouTube recently introduced several new features for its Premium subscribers to enhance their experience.

As per Gadget360, the new features include better audio quality for music videos, the option to watch videos at faster speeds and updates to YouTube Shorts on iOS, like picture-in-picture mode and smart downloads.

Additionally, YouTube launched a more affordable subscription plan for US subscribers, with limited features.

This subscription includes ad-free YouTube, 2 TB of cloud storage through Google One and other benefits for Google One members.

It also introduced the “Jump Ahead” feature, which was previously available on mobile devices to web browsers.

This feature allows users to skip directly to the best parts of a video they are watching.

iOS users can enjoy picture-in-picture mode that allows them to watch YouTube Shorts while doing other tasks on their device.

In addition to this, the smart downloads feature will automatically download recommended Shorts for offline viewing.

Users will also have more playback options, with the ability to speed up videos to up to 4 times faster than normal speed.

An AI tool that acts like a chatbot for discussing videos will soon be available on iOS.

Right now, it is only available to YouTube Premium subscribers in the US and works in the English language.

Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea

Untold story of 'Zanclean Megaflood' that transformed desert into Mediterranean Sea
YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features

YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features
Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe

Queen Letizia marks solo outing after attending key event with King Felipe
Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update

Princess Kate shares secret struggle with cancer after heartfelt health update
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
WhatsApp introduces PIX key management for seamless transactions
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
US Instagram users unable to unfollow Trump, Vance? Meta breaks silence
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
Discover surprising science behind planetary alignments
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
How you hold your phone says more about your personality than you think
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
When will TikTok return to US app stores?
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
MrBeast joins bid to acquire TikTok after Elon Musk, Shark Tank investor
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Netflix shares upsetting news with subscribers after breaking records
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
Instagram’s profile grid, highlights gets major makeover to offer more flexibility
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
WhatsApp users can now share status updates to Instagram stories: Here’s how
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight
‘Planetary parade’: 6 planets to line up for rare cosmic event tonight
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
WhatsApp revolutionizes channel management with new bulk feature
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel
Recycling plastic into jet fuel? THIS breakthrough could revolutionize air travel