YouTube unveils major enhancements with exciting new features

YouTube recently introduced several new features for its Premium subscribers to enhance their experience.
As per Gadget360, the new features include better audio quality for music videos, the option to watch videos at faster speeds and updates to YouTube Shorts on iOS, like picture-in-picture mode and smart downloads.
Additionally, YouTube launched a more affordable subscription plan for US subscribers, with limited features.
This subscription includes ad-free YouTube, 2 TB of cloud storage through Google One and other benefits for Google One members.
It also introduced the “Jump Ahead” feature, which was previously available on mobile devices to web browsers.
This feature allows users to skip directly to the best parts of a video they are watching.
iOS users can enjoy picture-in-picture mode that allows them to watch YouTube Shorts while doing other tasks on their device.
In addition to this, the smart downloads feature will automatically download recommended Shorts for offline viewing.
Users will also have more playback options, with the ability to speed up videos to up to 4 times faster than normal speed.
An AI tool that acts like a chatbot for discussing videos will soon be available on iOS.
Right now, it is only available to YouTube Premium subscribers in the US and works in the English language.