World

Tourism revied in 2024 as international trips hit pre-pandemic highs

Tourism industry celebrates a new milestone as 1.4 billion people travelled in 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 23, 2025
UN’s World Tourism Organisation declares Europe the most visited continent of 2024
UN’s World Tourism Organisation declares Europe the most visited continent of 2024

The tourism industry has finally made a comeback after facing some tough years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN, the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, released the 2024 year-in-review data, which revealed that international travelling has hit pre-pandemic heights.

The data found that during 2024, 1.4 billion people travelled abroad, which is 99% of the travellers who travelled in 2019, before the pandemic. These tourists spent a total of $1.9 trillion on tourism, $1,000 per person on average.

Moreover, Europe was the most-visited continent of 2024, visited by 747 million tourists, while France was the world’s most-visited nation. Spain was the second most visited country with 98 million tourists.

As per the French tourism board, 100 million people visited the country last year. The national tourism marketing department stated, “2024 was an exceptional year for French tourism, promising prospects for 2025!”

The department noted that the major events in the country, the 2024 Summer Olympics, the re-opening of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame cathedral, and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, contributed the most to reviving the tourism in the country.

Furthermore, UNWTO reports that the number of visitors to the other parts of the world was as follows: Asia and Pacific: 316 million, Americas: 213 million, Middle East: 95 million, Africa: 74 million.

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals

Novak Djokovic faces new challenge ahead of Australian Open semifinals
Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Kartik Aaryan vibes to Coldplay's 'sky full of stars' at his college campus

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis

Amy Schumer gives shout out to online trolls for 'unexpected' health diagnosis
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy sweet vacay amid pregnancy rumours
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
Thailand rejects Trump’s ‘only two genders’ stance legalises same-sex marriage
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
California Wildfires sparks new evacuation as hughes fire spreads
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers
Nepal shares shocking news for Mount Everest climbers
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Mysterious artist behind stunning beach stone art finally revealed
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government
Donald Trump’s order to close DEI programs shakes government
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Forgotten cat takes three flights in 24 hours after shocking airplane mishap
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish
Mystery behind viral video of cardboard humans cheering fish
Kai Trump shares fun game memories with Barron at White House
Kai Trump shares fun game memories with Barron at White House
Roman Elite's secret liquid gypsum burial unveiled in England
Roman Elite's secret liquid gypsum burial unveiled in England
Colorado court makes shocking ruling against elephants freedom
Colorado court makes shocking ruling against elephants freedom
US South hit with deadly snowstorm, thousands of flights canceled
US South hit with deadly snowstorm, thousands of flights canceled
Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'
Discover 'New Seven Wonders of the World' and mystery behind 'number seven'