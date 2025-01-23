Teen sentenced to 52 years for stabbing three girls at Taylor Swift-themed party

A teenager was sentenced to more than 50 years in prison for stabbing three young girls to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.
As per multiple outlets, the judge called the crime extremely “shocking” and one of the most serious crimes he had ever seen.
Axel Rudakubana on Monday admitted to the killing of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 in Southport, England, last July.
Judge Julian Goose said Rudakubana “wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls.”
The prosecutor, Deanna Heer said that two of the victims suffered “horrific injuries which ... are difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature,” as per CBC News.
She further quoted Rudakubana’s statement which he made after the attack: “I’m glad those kids are dead, it makes me happy.”
In addition to this, Rudakubana admitted to committing 10 attempted murders and also confessed to producing ricin, a highly toxic poison and having a training manual associated with the terrorist group al-Qaeda.
The judge explained that since Rudakubana was under 18 when he committed the crime, the judge could not give him a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Instead, Rudakubana was sentenced to serve a minimum of 52 years in prison before he can be considered for parole.
The judge also stated that it is highly probable he will never be released from prison.