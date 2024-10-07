Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

Indian singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, hopes to visit Pakistan.
The star singer took to X(formerly Twitter) to share his long-standing wish, "I wish to get a visa to visit Pakistan and meet my relatives."
He added, "I wanted to visit my late mother's ancestral village, Bhera, in Pakistan."
Lucky's expression of this wish left his Pakistani fans in an utter state of delight, with many from Bhera inviting the singer to their homes.
While others showed excitement to have the well-known artist visit them and share their culture.
Not all reactions were positive, as several Indians were dissatisfied and recommended Ali to stay in Pakistan rather than coming back to India.
To note, his father Mahmood Ali, was a poet and actor, while his mother, Madhu Kumari, was the youngest sister of the famous Indian actress Meena Kumari.
Lucky Ali has sang Bollywood superhit songs during the tenure of his career mesmerizing the world with his soothing and emotional-filled voice.
With several popular albums, he emerged as a significant figure of Indipop during the 1990's.