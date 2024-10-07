Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Indian singer Maqsood Mahmood Ali, popularly known as Lucky Ali, hopes to visit Pakistan. 

The star singer took to X(formerly Twitter) to share his long-standing wish, "I wish to get a visa to visit Pakistan and meet my relatives."

He added, "I wanted to visit my late mother's ancestral village, Bhera, in Pakistan."

Lucky's expression of this wish left his Pakistani fans in an utter state of delight, with many from Bhera inviting the singer to their homes. 

While others showed excitement to have the well-known artist visit them and share their culture. 

Not all reactions were positive, as several Indians were dissatisfied and recommended Ali to stay in Pakistan rather than coming back to India.  

To note, his father Mahmood Ali, was a poet and actor, while his mother, Madhu Kumari, was the youngest sister of the famous Indian actress Meena Kumari. 

Lucky Ali has sang Bollywood superhit songs during the tenure of his career mesmerizing the world with his soothing and emotional-filled voice.  

With several popular albums, he emerged as a significant figure of Indipop during the 1990's. 

Danish Taimoor and his team gather to honour grand success of 'Jaan Nisar'
‘Stree 2:’ Amar Kaushik recalls funny backstory of Akshay Kumar cameo
Priyanka Chopra sends 'million magic wishes' to sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya
Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri feast on thali full of Gujrati food
Urwa Hocane makes precious memories with husband Farhan Saeed and squad
Ananya Panday defends Janhvi Kapoor amid release of 'Devara:Part 1'
Ayeza Khan drops BTS of shooting in Bangkok
Sajal Ali 'caught off guard' by 'Ishq Murshid's' OST, fans scream 'sajlal reunion'
Karan Johar reacts to allegations of helping Alia Bhatt get casted in 'Jigra'
Zara Noor Abbas remembers her miscarried son Aurangzeb: 'I haven't really moved on'
Hiba Bukhari drops ‘little late’ Hum Awards photo dump: SEE
Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions the mindless hulk heroes of Bollywood