Trump asks voters for 'mandate' Victory in presidential elections

  by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Former President Donald Trump asked voters to come out in a record number on voting day and help him secure a dominant victory in the elections.

According to The Hill, the Republican candidate who is running for the second term in office at a rally in the key state of Wisconsin on Sunday, October 6, 2024, urged voters from all across the country to turn out “in record number” on November 5.

Referring to the pandemic restrictions, Trump said, “We need, and I hate to use this word because they should have never done it with respect to COVID, they should have never done it, but for this, we need a mandate... We need a mandate in the vote, and we’re going to get it.”

Moreover, the 78-year-old once again emphasised that he received more votes in the 2020 elections than US President Joe Biden and asserted that if he had been the president of the country, numerous issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war, would not have happened.

It is worth noting that since Kamala Harris started her campaign for the White House after Biden pulled out of the presidential race, the polls have continuously shown the Republican and Democrat candidates in a neck-to-neck race. Neither of the nominees has a clear and dominant majority.

