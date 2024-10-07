Entertainment

Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar opt out of Coachella headlining gig

  • October 07, 2024
Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar have seemingly snubbed organizers of the annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The duo was approached by Paul Tollett, festival's founder and promoter, to headline at the music festival, which will take place from April 11-13 and April 18-20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

As per Bloomberg, the musicians turned down the offer due to their prior commitments.

Kendrick, who previously headlined Coachella in 2012 and also performed at the global music festival in 2017, has accepted the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show gig.

Meanwhile, pop star Rihanna has been busy with her hit beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.

Shortly after the news broke, their fans flooded the social media to express their sadness.

A fan wrote, “so sad i was super excited to see mother rihanna but I hope she enjoys her time working for Fenty.”

Another wrote, “pretty sure Kendrick Lamar has already made enough money he does not need gigs like Coachella anymore.”

It is pertinent to note that the 2025 Coachella lineup is set to be revealed in January.

