Shan Masood shines in first Test against England with remarkable century

Pakistan men’s Test team captain scored his first century after a four year long gap in the first Test match against England in Multan on Monday.
After winning the toss, Pakistan decided to bat first.
Masood easily scored 100 runs in just 102 balls.
He remained not out on 130, meanwhile, opener Abdullah Shafique reached 94 runs as both the players showed a wonderful partnership of 225 runs.
Masood's scored his last Test century in 2020, where he secured magnificent 156 runs against England in Manchester.
His career went through many difficulties, marked by being in and out of the national team, before finally stepping into the additional responsibility of captaincy.
After reaching this remarkable milestone, his teammates gave him a standing ovation from the dressing room.
Test series schedule:
First Test: 7-11 October, held in Multan.
Second Test: 15-19 October, held in Multan.
Third Test: 24-28 October, held in Rawalpindi.