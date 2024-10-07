World

Hurricane Milton strengthens as Florida faces another 'major' storm

NHC reported Hurricane Milton grew from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane

  • by Web Desk
  • October 07, 2024
Hurricane Milton strengthens as Florida faces another major storm
Hurricane Milton strengthens as Florida faces another 'major' storm

Residents of Florida are advised to get ready for another major storm as Hurricane Milton approaches the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned about the storm, which is near the Mexican coast, is a powerful storm that could pose a threat to lives when it arrives at Florida’s west coast in the middle of the week.

This comes only 10 days after the major storm Helene, which badly impacted southeastern US, resulted in at least 225 deaths with many people still missing.

NHC also reported Hurricane Milton grew from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane, with wind speeds reaching approximately 150 mph (240km/h) by Monday morning.

It is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Milton is then expected to move northeast, travelling across the Florida peninsula as it heads for the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, many evacuations are expected in Pinellas County, where storm Helene resulted in the deaths of at least dozens of people. 

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement

Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby

Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73

Dutch football legend Johan Neeskens passes away at 73
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy

World News

King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Ukrainian Prime Minister declares 'no extension' of gas transit agreement with Russia
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
US, UK mountaineers rescue from Himalayas after three days
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Trump asks voters for 'mandate' Victory in presidential elections
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
India wins Maldives’ support amid escalating China concerns
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Harris breaks silence on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ childless comments: ‘Not 1950s’
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Pakistan Jinnah Airport explosion kills two Chinese nationals, one injured
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Kamala Harris vows US commitment to ceasefire efforts in Gaza amid tensions
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Modi's BJP likely loses 'major' state elections as Congress gains ground in exit polls
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Taiwan President rejects China's claims as motherland
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Heavy rains cause major flooding in northern Bangladesh with thousands displaced
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Southern California's Inland Empire rocked by 4.0 earthquake with no injuries reported
King Charles takes huge cancer risk to protect his royal legacy
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump: Polls hint at Wisconsin’s likely 2024 winner