Hurricane Milton strengthens as Florida faces another 'major' storm

Residents of Florida are advised to get ready for another major storm as Hurricane Milton approaches the Gulf Coast.
The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) warned about the storm, which is near the Mexican coast, is a powerful storm that could pose a threat to lives when it arrives at Florida’s west coast in the middle of the week.
This comes only 10 days after the major storm Helene, which badly impacted southeastern US, resulted in at least 225 deaths with many people still missing.
NHC also reported Hurricane Milton grew from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane, with wind speeds reaching approximately 150 mph (240km/h) by Monday morning.
It is expected to make landfall near Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Milton is then expected to move northeast, travelling across the Florida peninsula as it heads for the Atlantic Ocean.
Meanwhile, many evacuations are expected in Pinellas County, where storm Helene resulted in the deaths of at least dozens of people.