Gracie Abrams releases emotional new song on gun violence after Brown shooting

Gracie Abrams has teamed up with Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner to release a new charity song to honour the gun violence victims and promote an anti-gun stance.
Titled Sold Out, the song was dropped in the wake of the recent shooting at Brown University, which claimed two lives and left nine injured.
However, the official statement from the artists revealed that the song was recorded last year for a school shooting.
"We were reminded of it this week as our hearts were broken yet again. It's sad one to share during the holidays, but the world is hurting and we shouldn't look away," the statement further noted.
All the proceeds from the songs are set to go towards gun control advocacy group Everytown.
Gracie sings the opening verse, with lyrics noting, "Hiding from a gun inside your high school / Just another Tuesday, normal, old news / Someone spilled their blood on Molly's white shoes / Someone called their mother from the bathroom."
The track came days after the 26-year-old criticised US President Donald Trump over "poisonous and vile narcissism" amid the Brown University shooting.