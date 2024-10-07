Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement

Drake is unleashing his feelings and thoughts amid the ongoing bitter feud with American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar!
On Saturday, October 5, the Rich Baby Daddy rapper, in a now-viral video, was filmed sharing his stance at Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party which took place in Toronto, Canada.
In the video, the singer was seen warning the crowd against fakes friends who take advantage of you and then turn their backs.
Calling out all the “friends” who might “stab you in the back,” Drake was captured remarking, “My real friends are definitely in the building. But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.”
He further added, “They might move funny with you. They might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you. You’ll come to that realization. Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there and you’ll be there again.”
As he went on to launch into Beyoncé's Me, Myself, and I’s rendition, he concluded, “That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”
This statement comes after the reports that Drake has cut off ties with NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan, after he unfollowed the duo on Instagram following their spotting with Kendrick Lamar.
Recently, Drake affirmed that despite the rumors, he did not make an attempt to stop Kendrick Lamar from playing Not Like Us at the Super Bowl halftime show which is scheduled to be held next year, reported Us Weekly.