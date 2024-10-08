Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people' 

Kevin Smith heaped praises on his longtime friend Ben Affleck.
Despite their tumultuous relationship over the years, The 4:30 Movie writer-director admitted that Affleck is "absolutely one of my favorite people on the planet."
"I've always adored him," he noted, adding that her is "just the goods.”
Smith and Affleck have worked in several films including 1995's Mallrats, 1997's Chasing Amy, and 1999's Dogma.
"I know everyone is aware of his private life from the outside, but I just wish people could hang out with him for a day and know him the way I know him, the way [friend and collaborator] Jason Mewes knows him,” he added.
Smith further shared, "He's just a really funny sweetheart of a guy who's a great father — just like Jason Mewes, another great father.”
Smith previously discussed his 2018 fallout with Ben Affleck on Twitter.
Explaining the reason, smith wrote, “If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben.”
Since then, Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck have repaired their friendship.