Entertainment

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Ben Affleck and Kevin Smith worked together in 1995's 'Mallrats,' 1997's 'Chasing Amy,' and 1999's 'Dogma'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: One of my favorite people
Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people' 

Kevin Smith heaped praises on his longtime friend Ben Affleck.

Despite their tumultuous relationship over the years, The 4:30 Movie writer-director admitted that Affleck is "absolutely one of my favorite people on the planet."

"I've always adored him," he noted, adding that her is "just the goods.”

Smith and Affleck have worked in several films including 1995's Mallrats, 1997's Chasing Amy, and 1999's Dogma.

"I know everyone is aware of his private life from the outside, but I just wish people could hang out with him for a day and know him the way I know him, the way [friend and collaborator] Jason Mewes knows him,” he added.

Smith further shared, "He's just a really funny sweetheart of a guy who's a great father — just like Jason Mewes, another great father.”

Smith previously discussed his 2018 fallout with Ben Affleck on Twitter.

Explaining the reason, smith wrote, “If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben.”

Since then, Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck have repaired their friendship.

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Ben Affleck garners praises from Kevin Smith: 'One of my favorite people'

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification

Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’

King Charles ‘surrendered’ to cancer and has ‘few months left’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Kanye West, Bianca Censori head for divorce: Reports
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Halle Berry breaks silence on 'shady' tactics used to lure her into ‘X-Men 3’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Sabrina Carpenter trolls wig rumors with epic move
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña had to audition for ‘Emilia Pérez’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Drake fuels Kendrick Lamar feud with scorching statement
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Pregnant Margot Robbie ‘can’t wait’ to hold her first baby
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
'Young Sheldon' Iain Armitage spills on life after show’s finale: ‘got pilot's license’
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Heidi Klum gets soaked with water but keeps smiling on
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Andrew Garfield spills beans on steamy 'We Live in Time' scene with Florence Pugh
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Reese Witherspoon makes heartfelt confession about her production company
Mariah Carey highlights weight reduction in figure-hugging dress
Pamela Anderson makes big time comeback with A-lister projects ticking