Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See

  • By Sidra Khan
It’s Tom Cruise’s special day, and David Beckham is marking it with a big shout-out!

On Thursday night, July 3, the 50-year-old former football star turned to his official Instagram Stories to ring in the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning actor’s 63rd birthday.

In the Story, Beckham shared a black-and-white photo with the Top Gun star, showing them laughing together.

The duo was seen dressed in two-piece black and white suits paired with bow tie.

“Happy Birthday Man x @tomcruise,” Beckham penned alongside the snap.

P.C. Instagram/davidbeckham

David Beckham and Tom Cruise’s friendship:

Tom Cruise and David Beckham’s friendship began in 2007, when the former footballer and his wife, Victoria Beckham, moved to Los Angeles, United States, for the athlete’s entry in the LA Galaxy squad.

During that time, the Jack Reacher actor helped the Beckhams into settling down, with a source sharing to The Mirror that the American film star “did everything for them when they first moved to LA.”

“He practically gave them the keys to the city. He threw them a party to meet everyone important,” they further shared.

About Tom Cruise:

Tom Cruise, born as Thomas Cruise Mapother IV on July 3, 1962, is an American actor and film producer, who is regarded as a Hollywood icon.

The actor has created an unforgettable legacy in the film industry with his incredible acting skills and outstanding stunt performances, especially in the blockbuster Mission: Impossible franchise.

