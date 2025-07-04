Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot

Rihanna is spending time with her sons on a hysterical road trip ahead of third baby arrival.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 3, the Fenty Beauty founder shared few hilarious photos of sons, RZA and Riot, from their family road trip.
The side-splitting images featured her 3-year-old and 23-month-old son sitting in the backseat, where Riot gave her a sassy stare, and RZA kept his face hidden behind a French workbook.
"They so over me on this lil road trip," the singer, who is currently expecting her third baby, wrote in the caption.
While It's not clear if A$AP Rocky, the longtime partner of Rihanna and the father of her kids, accompanied them on the trip, but the rapper expressed his thoughts in the comments section, laughing at his older son's car ride activity.
"RZA man learning French," the Praise the Lord rapper jokingly wrote.
Last month, InTouch Weekly reported that Rihanna is considering giving birth to the upcoming child in her native of Barbados due to RZA and Riot.
“She’s got two high energy boys to take care of, sure she has nannies, she’s not doing it all alone, but she’s still got to be very hands on. Having her family be able to step in and take that over while she focuses on her newborn would be fantastic,” a source told the outlet.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, followed by their second, Riot, in August 2023.