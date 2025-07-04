Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson joke about grueling 'Jurassic World' stunt

Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have revealed the not-so-glamorous side of action filmmaking.

The Black Widow starlet and the Bridgerton star opened up about their experience of notable discomfort from their stunt equipment, while portraying Zora Bennett and Dr. Henry Loomis rappelling to a pterosaur’s nest in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

"We wore harnesses under our actual harness," Johansson, 40, explained.

She added, “You have a movie harness that looks like a harness, then you have an actual harness that's hooked up to a line, because you're not actually abseiling, you're on a stunt rig."

Bailey quipped, "You're like a baby in a papoose."

"I was happy to say goodbye to the harness," Johansson said as Bailey agreed, "Yeah. Chafe with a capital C!"

Johansson shared that her experience was an "insane" yet rewarding one.

"We all laughed a lot, and we were thrown into such extraordinary circumstances physically," she said.

Bailey added that it was "so apparent very quickly that it was going to be a knockout summer."

The Lucy starlet stated, "Half our set would wash away, and then 10 minutes later it would grow too large, and there's no continuity to anything because the sun was moving in. It was just insane."

Recounting on her trip to Thailand, she noted, "When we first got to Thailand, we had to do a camera test of the full costume and all that stuff, and just putting all the pieces of the costume together and then standing in a mosquito-infested bush, I was like, 'This is really happening.'"

Johansson admitted it’s hard to believe she’s now fronting a Jurassic sequel, having been a devoted fan of the series for years.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is released in theaters on July 2.

