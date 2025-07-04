Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance

Khloé Kardashian might extend the Kardashian-Jenner clan with another baby!

On Thursday, June 3, the reality TV star opened up about her surprising plans for third child during the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.

While answering her fans question, Khloé shared that she’s open to consider another baby but only if she gets married again.

"I get that question a lot. So…right now, no,” the Good American founder, who is already mom to True, seven, and Tatum, two, said.

Khloé further added, "It's not about age. I'm going to be 41 shortly, and it's not about age — you know, women can have babies later now. I would consider having another baby if I was married, but otherwise no."

The sister of Kim Kardashian also shared that she didn't want to be a single mom if she welcomed another baby, as she already had "a lot on my plate".

"I have a great system right now with my kids and I also take care of a lot of other children too…but when I meet my husband, and if it's something that he wants, then we can talk about it," she added.

Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in December 2021 after it emerged that he had fathered a child outside of their relationship.

Since then, the socialite has been peacefully co-parenting her two kids, True and Tatum, with Tristan. 

Read more : Entertainment
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
The ’13 Going on 30’ actress kept it casual yet stylish on the set of ‘Five Star Weekend’ in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
The Rhode founder and the ‘Death Wish’ starlet served fashion goals during their latest outing
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office', an American television series, ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Brad Pitt said he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film 'Days of Thunder’
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
David celebrates his 26th wedding anniversary with Victoria Beckham in a heartfelt post
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their third child, share two sons, RZA and Riot
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
The 55-year-old singer is set to kick off her Up All Night tour in Spain on Tuesday, July 8
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LUMASOL and Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, dies at the age of 29
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
The 69-year-old socialite and Faye Resnick have been close friends for over four decades
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Sir David Beckham rings in pal Tom Cruise’s 63rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020