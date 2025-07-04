Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance

Khloé Kardashian might extend the Kardashian-Jenner clan with another baby!
On Thursday, June 3, the reality TV star opened up about her surprising plans for third child during the latest episode of her Khloé in Wonderland podcast.
While answering her fans question, Khloé shared that she’s open to consider another baby but only if she gets married again.
"I get that question a lot. So…right now, no,” the Good American founder, who is already mom to True, seven, and Tatum, two, said.
Khloé further added, "It's not about age. I'm going to be 41 shortly, and it's not about age — you know, women can have babies later now. I would consider having another baby if I was married, but otherwise no."
The sister of Kim Kardashian also shared that she didn't want to be a single mom if she welcomed another baby, as she already had "a lot on my plate".
"I have a great system right now with my kids and I also take care of a lot of other children too…but when I meet my husband, and if it's something that he wants, then we can talk about it," she added.
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in December 2021 after it emerged that he had fathered a child outside of their relationship.
Since then, the socialite has been peacefully co-parenting her two kids, True and Tatum, with Tristan.