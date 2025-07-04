Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78

Veteran entertainment columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack.
Her daughter, Sneezy Solis Mcdonald, confirmed that Solis died in the hospital due to a heart attack.
This news was confirmed by her daughter, Sneezy Solis McDonald, she changed her Facebook profile photo to black, where their family and friends have offered their heartfelt condolences.
Solis' colleague Gorgy Rula has also confirmed the tragic news in a statement.
"Our beloved Manay Lolit Solis has peacefully joined her Creator last July 3, 2025. Manay Lolit leaves behind a loving family and many friends who will always cherish her memory," the statement reads.
Rula continued, "We remember Manay Lolit as a feisty and staunch loyal supporter, manager and friend. We love you our dearest Manay, you will forever be in our hearts. Rest well now in the loving embrace of our Lord."
Solis, a renowned personality in entertainment journalism, kicked off her career as a police beat reporter before becoming a celebrity columnist and TV host.
The veteran writer efficiently managed prominent figures of the entertainment industry, such as Gabby Concepcion and Ruffa Gutierrez. She even faced several controversies, including the 1994 MMFF scam and a libel case in 2007.
Later, Solis was diagnosed with a kidney disease and shared her health updates while undergoing regular dialysis.