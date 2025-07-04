Katie Thurston shares emotional cancer update ahead of 'big check-in scan'

Former Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has been undergoing stage 4 breast cancer treatment for a while now and delivered an emotional update through Instagram.
In a candid video, the reality TV star revealed that she’s gearing up for a critical “check-in scan” on July 7 to evaluate the effectiveness of her ongoing treatment.
The 34-year-old actress explained that she is hoping for either tumour shrinkage or no further growth.
Adjusting back to real life after spending quality time in Greece with her husband, Jeff Arcuri, Thurston opened up about the emotional challenges that come with coming back to cancer-focused routines.
“When those monthly scans or appointments come and go, I allow myself the next 28 days to forget I have cancer,” she added.
Thurston further shared that recent skin biopsies tested negative for malignancy and that she got unexpected upgrades during her Greece trip, moments she is grateful for.
Despite her gratitude, the actress emotionally compared the experience to a dog receiving one last boost before dying, highlighting the reality of her diagnosis.
FBoy Island actress concluded by underscoring the significance of living fully: “I enjoyed wine, sugars, desserts, memories... because what’s the point of not living when you’re given today?”
Thurston received a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year.