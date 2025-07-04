Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup

After weeks of speculations and reports, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially announced their break up to the world.
The estranged couple confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to People Magazine via their reps on Thursday, July 3.
While, the Roar singer and the Kingdom of Heaven actor are no longer engaged, their first priority is to co-parent their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.
"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," the statement read.
It further added, "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter [Daisy Dove, 4½] with love, stability, and mutual respect."
The outlet first confirmed their breakup in the last week of June, when they reported that the pair had ended their engagement after six years after Bloom's proposal.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty.
However, they parted ways in 2017 after a brief fling, before rekindling their romance the following year.
The now-estranged couple got engaged in 2019 after Bloom popped up the question on Valentine Day with unique flower-shaped diamond ring.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, in August, 2020.