Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together

It is a special day for the Beckham couple!
On Friday, July 3, David Beckham turned to Instagram to mark 26 years of his loving bond and togetherness with wife, Victoria Beckham.
In a heartfelt post, the former football star shared a gallery of photos and a loving message for his beloved partner, expressing love for the Spice Girl singer.
“26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you Lady Beckham,” he wrote lovingly.
While concluding the caption, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF tagged his and Victoria’s all four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.
The photos carousel accompanying the heartwarming caption opened with a throwback snap of the lovebirds on their wedding day, warmly embracing each other.
It also featured a past photo of the English fashion designer with her kids, along with a couple of throwback and recent pictures with the former footballer, including from David’s recent 50th birthday celebration.
Fans response:
David Beckham’s sweet tribute for Victoria Beckham received loving response from their fans.
“Icons - please stay together forever,” commented one.
Another gushed, “Absolutely adore you two. Super congrats.”
A third expressed, “You are a symbol of love, you have shown that if you have true love, you can spend your whole life with one person, in my eyes you are a dream couple, stay well, stay together like this for the rest of your life.”
Victoria and David Beckham’s marriage:
Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999, after dating each other for two years since 1997.
The couple shares four children – three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, & Cruz, and a daughter, Harper Seven.