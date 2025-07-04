Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together
Victoria Beckham gets David’s anniversary love as they mark 26 years together

It is a special day for the Beckham couple!

On Friday, July 3, David Beckham turned to Instagram to mark 26 years of his loving bond and togetherness with wife, Victoria Beckham.

In a heartfelt post, the former football star shared a gallery of photos and a loving message for his beloved partner, expressing love for the Spice Girl singer.

“26 years today you said YES to me. Happy Anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together. I love you Lady Beckham,” he wrote lovingly.

While concluding the caption, the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF tagged his and Victoria’s all four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven.

The photos carousel accompanying the heartwarming caption opened with a throwback snap of the lovebirds on their wedding day, warmly embracing each other.

It also featured a past photo of the English fashion designer with her kids, along with a couple of throwback and recent pictures with the former footballer, including from David’s recent 50th birthday celebration.

Fans response:

David Beckham’s sweet tribute for Victoria Beckham received loving response from their fans.

“Icons - please stay together forever,” commented one.

Another gushed, “Absolutely adore you two. Super congrats.”

A third expressed, “You are a symbol of love, you have shown that if you have true love, you can spend your whole life with one person, in my eyes you are a dream couple, stay well, stay together like this for the rest of your life.”

Victoria and David Beckham’s marriage:

Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999, after dating each other for two years since 1997.

The couple shares four children – three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, & Cruz, and a daughter, Harper Seven.

Read more : Entertainment
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
Jennifer Garner wows in chic look on upcoming series ‘Five Star Weekend’ set
The ’13 Going on 30’ actress kept it casual yet stylish on the set of ‘Five Star Weekend’ in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
Hailey Bieber exudes glamour in lacy fit during night out with Camila Morrone
The Rhode founder and the ‘Death Wish’ starlet served fashion goals during their latest outing
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office' star announces retirement from comedy to pursue 'something bigger’
'The Office', an American television series, ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013 on NBC
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Why Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise walked away from'Ford v Ferrari' together?
Brad Pitt said he’d love to work on a follow-up to Cruise’s 1990 racing film 'Days of Thunder’
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares surprising plans for third baby in new appearance
Khloé Kardashian shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson, from whom she parted ways in 2021
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Veteran writer Lolit Solis breathes her last at 78
Lolit Solis has died at the age of 78 due to a heart attack
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Pregnant Rihanna shares hilarious road trip moments with sons RZA, Riot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who are expecting their third child, share two sons, RZA and Riot
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
The 55-year-old singer is set to kick off her Up All Night tour in Spain on Tuesday, July 8
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LUMASOL and Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, dies at the age of 29
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
The 69-year-old socialite and Faye Resnick have been close friends for over four decades
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Sir David Beckham rings in pal Tom Cruise’s 63rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020