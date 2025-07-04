Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident


Sophia Hutchins has breathed her last!

On Thursday, July 3, TMZ reported that the American businesswoman, television personality, and socialite passed away tragically in an ATV accident at the age of 29.

Hutchins, who was Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, was reported dead on Wednesday morning in Malibu, California, following a fatal accident that occurred near Jenner’s home.

According to the law enforcement and family sources, Sophia was “was riding the ATV on the road where Caitlyn lives when she struck the bumper of a moving car -- that impact forced the ATV over the shoulder ... sending it, and Sophia, plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine.”

The insiders also shared that the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the sunscreen company LUMASOL was declared dead on the scene.

Meanwhile, no one was reported injured.

The outlet also reported that it is unclear if Caitlyn was at home when the accident occurred, or witnessed the fatal collision, but they have reached her out for a response.

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner first crossed paths back in 2015, shortly after the latter went public with her gender transition.

The businesswoman also joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s father in multiple episodes of the E! docuseries, I Am Cait.

Read more : Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
The 55-year-old singer is set to kick off her Up All Night tour in Spain on Tuesday, July 8
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
The 69-year-old socialite and Faye Resnick have been close friends for over four decades
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Sir David Beckham rings in pal Tom Cruise’s 63rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020
Katie Thurston shares emotional cancer update ahead of 'big check-in scan'
Katie Thurston shares emotional cancer update ahead of 'big check-in scan'
Katie Thurston explained that she is hoping for either tumour shrinkage or no further growth
Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson joke about grueling 'Jurassic World' stunt
Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson joke about grueling 'Jurassic World' stunt
'Black Widow' starlet and the 'Bridgerton' star shared the experience of their tiring stunt in 'Jurassic World'
'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67
'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67
Michael Madsen was known for his role in Quentin Tarantino films, like 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill'
'Star Wars 'actor Kenneth Colley passes away at age of 87
'Star Wars 'actor Kenneth Colley passes away at age of 87
Kenneth Colley peacefully died at his home in Ashford, Kent, following a COVID and pneumonia diagnosis
Priyanka Chopra admits she spoils daughter Malti after NICU journey
Priyanka Chopra admits she spoils daughter Malti after NICU journey
'Citadel' star shared details about raising her daughter 3-year-old Malti
Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway
Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway
'Materialists' actress and 'Running Point' star were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
'Pulp Fiction' star previously revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom early their decade-long relationship last month and called off engagement