Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident

Sophia Hutchins has breathed her last!
On Thursday, July 3, TMZ reported that the American businesswoman, television personality, and socialite passed away tragically in an ATV accident at the age of 29.
Hutchins, who was Caitlyn Jenner’s longtime friend and manager, was reported dead on Wednesday morning in Malibu, California, following a fatal accident that occurred near Jenner’s home.
According to the law enforcement and family sources, Sophia was “was riding the ATV on the road where Caitlyn lives when she struck the bumper of a moving car -- that impact forced the ATV over the shoulder ... sending it, and Sophia, plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine.”
The insiders also shared that the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the sunscreen company LUMASOL was declared dead on the scene.
Meanwhile, no one was reported injured.
The outlet also reported that it is unclear if Caitlyn was at home when the accident occurred, or witnessed the fatal collision, but they have reached her out for a response.
Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner first crossed paths back in 2015, shortly after the latter went public with her gender transition.
The businesswoman also joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s father in multiple episodes of the E! docuseries, I Am Cait.