Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute
Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute

Kris Jenner often marks her loved ones’ birthday with sweet tributes and she did the same for her girlfriend of 40 years, Faye Resnick.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 3, the 69-year-old socialite celebrated her long-time bestie Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet note and a heartwarming carousel of throwback photos of the twosome from over the years.

The Kardashians star kicked off her post with an old shot of Jenner posing beside Resnick in a zebra print bikini from years ago while in second the duo could be seen sitting next to another in the same outfits.

“Happy birthday to my gorgeous, fiercely loyal, fabulous ride or die girlfriend of almost 40 years, @fayeresnick!!” she wrote in the caption.

Jenner continued, “From the moment we met all those years ago at preschool drop-off, you’ve been one of the most important people in my life and I cherish our friendship more than you know.”




“You are the most amazing friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you always have the best advice!! Thank you for decades of friendship, laughter, and memories I’ll cherish forever. I love you so much!! XOXO,” Jenner added alongside several emojis.

Faye Resnick has joined Kris Jenner and her other friends in several appearances on reality TV shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Read more : Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
Jennifer Lopez debuts six new songs during secret L.A. listening party
The 55-year-old singer is set to kick off her Up All Night tour in Spain on Tuesday, July 8
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, passes away in ATV accident
The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LUMASOL and Caitlyn Jenner’s manager, Sophia Hutchins, dies at the age of 29
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Tom Cruise gets sweet 63rd birthday shout-out from David Beckham: See
Sir David Beckham rings in pal Tom Cruise’s 63rd birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom announce split, reveal ‘shared priority’ after breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom they welcome in 2020
Katie Thurston shares emotional cancer update ahead of 'big check-in scan'
Katie Thurston shares emotional cancer update ahead of 'big check-in scan'
Katie Thurston explained that she is hoping for either tumour shrinkage or no further growth
Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson joke about grueling 'Jurassic World' stunt
Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson joke about grueling 'Jurassic World' stunt
'Black Widow' starlet and the 'Bridgerton' star shared the experience of their tiring stunt in 'Jurassic World'
'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67
'Kill Bill' and 'Reservoir Dogs' star Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67
Michael Madsen was known for his role in Quentin Tarantino films, like 'Reservoir Dogs' and 'Kill Bill'
'Star Wars 'actor Kenneth Colley passes away at age of 87
'Star Wars 'actor Kenneth Colley passes away at age of 87
Kenneth Colley peacefully died at his home in Ashford, Kent, following a COVID and pneumonia diagnosis
Priyanka Chopra admits she spoils daughter Malti after NICU journey
Priyanka Chopra admits she spoils daughter Malti after NICU journey
'Citadel' star shared details about raising her daughter 3-year-old Malti
Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway
Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson reunite for stylish Ibiza getaway
'Materialists' actress and 'Running Point' star were spotted on a yacht off the coast of Ibiza
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
Kathy Griffin embraces fresh look after her major health update
'Pulp Fiction' star previously revealed that she had undergone a hysterectomy to prevent cancer
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Orlando Bloom talks about ‘addiction’ after Katy Perry breakup
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom early their decade-long relationship last month and called off engagement