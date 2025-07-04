Kris Jenner celebrates BFF Faye Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet tribute

Kris Jenner often marks her loved ones’ birthday with sweet tributes and she did the same for her girlfriend of 40 years, Faye Resnick.
Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, June 3, the 69-year-old socialite celebrated her long-time bestie Resnick’s 68th birthday with sweet note and a heartwarming carousel of throwback photos of the twosome from over the years.
The Kardashians star kicked off her post with an old shot of Jenner posing beside Resnick in a zebra print bikini from years ago while in second the duo could be seen sitting next to another in the same outfits.
“Happy birthday to my gorgeous, fiercely loyal, fabulous ride or die girlfriend of almost 40 years, @fayeresnick!!” she wrote in the caption.
Jenner continued, “From the moment we met all those years ago at preschool drop-off, you’ve been one of the most important people in my life and I cherish our friendship more than you know.”
“You are the most amazing friend, mother, sister, auntie, traveling partner, therapist, and you always have the best advice!! Thank you for decades of friendship, laughter, and memories I’ll cherish forever. I love you so much!! XOXO,” Jenner added alongside several emojis.
Faye Resnick has joined Kris Jenner and her other friends in several appearances on reality TV shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Kardashians and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.