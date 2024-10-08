Eminem finds solace in quiet and ‘private’ life amid grandfatherhood

Eminem, who is “excited” to become a grandfather, has been lately enjoying his “private” life.
After hearing the good news from Hailie Jade Scott last week, he has seemingly become "very protective" of her.
A source gave insights into the rapper's personal life to PEOPLE following the release of his latest music video for song Temporary.
The insider shared, "He's always enjoyed privacy,” adding which “keeps him out of the public eye…In Michigan, he can live exactly how he wants. He was never comfortable in the spotlight."
Another source claimed that Eminem is "super low-key. He doesn't travel with an entourage. He's still an incredibly cool guy but also very 'normal.' ... He keeps to himself these days and is definitely an artist but not a diva."
Recently, the Love the Way You Lie crooner seemed super “focused” in his daughter’s life as she will become a mother soon.
Hailie got engaged to her longtime boyfriend McClintock in February 2023, and a year later they tied the knot.
To note, Eminem welcomed his only child with ex Kim Scott at age 23 in 1995.