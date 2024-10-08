Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce

Trending

  October 08, 2024
Umair Jaswal has left the fans in awe as he dropped glimpses of his second marriage months after parting ways with actress Sana Javed.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Mor Mahal star shared a picture from his wedding but to keep the excitement high, he did not reveal the identity of his new bride.

She posted a picture alongside the caption of the Quranic verse which translates to “And your Lord will give it to you and you will be satisfied, ALLAHMDULILLAH."

In shared photos, he was dressed in a cream-coloured outfit and a traditional turban.


Soon after he shared the moments on his social media account, the fans rushed to the comment section to express their love for him and offer their best wishes for the future.

One fan wrote, “I'm so happy for you,”

Another commented, “Congratulations, May God Bless You!”

It is pertinent to mention here that Umair Jaswal first tied the knot to actress Sana Javed in 2020 which lasted nearly four years.

After their separation Javed tied the knot with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a simple ceremony in January 2024.

For the unversed, Shoaib Malik was previously married to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza in 2010 and the former couple also shared a son from his previous marriage.

