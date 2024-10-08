World

Trump targets undocumented immigrants again with 'bad genes' claim

Republican candidate accused Kamala Harris of allowing ‘murderers’ to enter the US

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Former President Donald Trump once again opened fire on the undocumented immigrants in the country by calling them ‘murderers’ and ‘bad genes.’

According to The New Zealand Herald, Trump, in a radio interview with Hugh Hewitt on Monday, October 7, 2024, accused US Vice President Kamala Harris of allowing undocumented immigrants in the country who commit murders because they have “bad genes.”

The Republican nominee for president said Harris’ border security allowed “people to come through an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers... You know, now, a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes.”

He further added, “And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here; those are criminals.”

The 78-year-old asserted that the “murderers” had crossed the “open border” of America and were living “happily in the country.

The former president’s misrepresentation of the US’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency sparked criticism from the White House. The Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, asserted, “That type of language is hateful, it’s disgusting, it’s inappropriate, and it has no place in our country.”

Furthermore, this is not the first time when Trump has made misleading or false claims about immigrants. Republicans have been using undocumented immigrants as a major issue in their campaign.

