Ayeza Khan drops rare photos from upcoming project ‘Humraaz’

  • by Web Desk
  • October 08, 2024
Ayeza Khan has offered a peek into the filming of her forthcoming project, Humraaz.

The Pyare Afzal actress fuelled excitement of her 14 million Instagram followers by sharing a carousel of photos from the set of Humraaz, featuring adorable moments with her costars.

In the first snap, Ayeza was seen smiling ear-to-ear standing closely to her costars Ainie Zaidi and Hira Soomro.

While the next photo saw the Mein actress wearing a denim jacket, standing in a balcony.

Later in the series was an adorable black and white photo of Ayeza with Feroze Khan, both of them affectionately looking at each other.

The carousel also included a video clip of the Mere Pass Tum Ho actress' swimming in a pool.

Ayeza Khan's post was accompanied by a caption that read, "Behind the madness of our Humraaz set with my cutest family members—can you guess who’s missing in these slides?"

Humraaz will mark Ayeza's first project after previous hit Mein, in which she starred alongside Wahaj Ali.

Hania Aamir shares first post after surprising encounter with Diljit Dosanjh
Umair Jaswal finds new love after Sana Javed divorce
Alia Bhatt on getting iconic Gangubai role: ‘I don't know this character’
'Singham Again' Trailer: Fans thank Rohit Shetty for 'saving them theater tickets'
Mahira Khan documents 'years of sisterhood and love' as birthday tribute for BFF
Aagha Ali breaks his long-awaited silence on divorce from Hina Altaf
Yumna Zaidi bids emotional adieu to 'family-like team' of 'Gentleman'
Fahad Mustafa drops hilarious bloopers of ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’
Hania Amir hops into Oxford street performance amid 'KMKT' success
'Singham Again' trailer: Ranveer Singh's gesture for Deepika Padukone charms fans
Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' filming hits floors in London
Lucky Ali expresses his desire to visit ancestral village Bhera in Paksitan