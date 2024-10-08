Prince Harry expresses love for King Charles with meaningful gesture

Prince Harry has seemingly expressed love and respect for his father King Charles III with his special gestures during duke’s recent solo trip to New York City.
The Duke of Sussex honoured his late mother Princess Diana by attending various charity events in the Big Apple in late September.
However, a former royal butler, Grant Harrold has pointed out the fact that the duke has subtly showed support towards his cancer-stricken dad as well, with a “deliberate signal”
Exclusively speaking to InTouch, Grant noted, “[Harry’s mother, the late Princess] Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her.”
“But he’s also spoke passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too,” he added.
Harry “loves and respects Charles” and admires him greatly, the royal butler, who has served in the royal family 2004 – 2011 said about the Duke, who has severed his ties with the firm in 2020, after moving to the US with wife Meghan Markle.
“I think he’s wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad, and maybe he’ll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him,” Grant concluded.
Prince Harry last met his father in February this year, when King was diagnosed with a type of cancer.