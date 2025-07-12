King Charles rolls up his sleeves for hands-on moment during Kent engagement

King Charles III has delighted his fans during his royal appearance at the Kent beach.

The 76-year-old monarch braved a heatwave in the United Kingdom to fulfil his royal duties on Thursday, July 10, shortly after welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and Lady First, Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle.

During his visit to a local beach in Kent, Charles took part in a community activity of collecting rubbish alongside the volunteers.

Notably, His Majesty has opted for a beige suit for the royal engagement, which he paired with stylish sunglasses.

Neglecting his ongoing health crises, the 76-year-old monarch fulfilled his civic responsibilities just as a commoner won the hearts of royal fans, as he picked up litter and garbage at the beach.

King Charles sparks reactions with his kind gesture during Kent Beach engagement: 

One X user wrote, "God Save The King! This makes me proud to be British indeed! Clean beaches are healthy beaches."

"Great May prosperity and well-being thrive in the UK," another applauded.

A third penned, "So lovely to see his majesty out and about and looking so well! X"

King Charles' surprise first visit to RNLI since become patron: 

The father-of-two made a surprise visit to the beach during his several public engagements on Thursday, including his first tour to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

King Charles received a warm welcome on his first official visit to the Walmer RNLI lifeboat station since he became Patron of the lifesaving charity in May last year. 

