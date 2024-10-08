Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature

Google is introducing new and exciting features on an almost daily basis to enhance the users experience.
Now, Google is adding a new feature for its Docs users.
Users who edit their files in the web editor will now have access to a new feature called Document Tabs.
This feature will allow users to add tabs to their Google Docs, which makes it easier to view, edit and organize their documents.
When you select the feature, a column will appear on the left side, allowing users to add tabs to their Google Docs documents.
This new feature improves functionality and also helps users see the entire document more clearly.
Users can add multiple tabs and customise them as well. To make the feature more interesting, Google let users add emojis to tab headings.
The feature is currently being rolled out, but Google claims that it might take up to 15 days for some users to access it.