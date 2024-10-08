Sci-Tech

Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature

This new feature improves functionality and also helps users see the entire document more clearly

  • October 08, 2024
Google is introducing new and exciting features on an almost daily basis to enhance the users experience.

Now, Google is adding a new feature for its Docs users.

Users who edit their files in the web editor will now have access to a new feature called Document Tabs.

This feature will allow users to add tabs to their Google Docs, which makes it easier to view, edit and organize their documents.

When you select the feature, a column will appear on the left side, allowing users to add tabs to their Google Docs documents.

Users can add multiple tabs and customise them as well. To make the feature more interesting, Google let users add emojis to tab headings.

The feature is currently being rolled out, but Google claims that it might take up to 15 days for some users to access it.

Sci-Tech News

Google faces major setback in US Court battle with rivals
Android users discover exciting features through new Google notification
United Nations blames Telegram for helping Southeast Asian criminal gang
Google Photos gets a revamp with new Ask Photos feature
SpaceX, ESA’s ‘Hera mission’ launch faces new threat after FAA approval
WhatsApp to roll out reminder notifications for unseen status updates
Former Google CEO advocates for AI investment over climate goals
'Lost tree' from Bible: Scientist grow tree from 1,000-year-old seed
Google may soon allow users to identify reliable sources easily with check marks
Do dolphins smile? Study reveals secret behind dolphins' gesture
Mark Zuckerberg takes fitness to the next level with new Movie Gen AI model
Google Meet enhances call-screen features with new user-friendly design