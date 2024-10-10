Royal

Duchess Sophie beats Kate Middleton on ‘CBeebies Bedtime Stories’

Duchess Sophie swooned viewers with her royally charming voice and demeanour

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024


Duchess Sophie will be officially appearing in a special CBeebies Bedtime Stories episode today, on October 10, but just its teaser clip has successfully created a lot of chatter in advance.

Coming in support of World Sight Day, she shall be seen reading out a story named Specs for Rex by illustrator Yasmeen Ismail.

Its tale follows a little lion called Rex who is too embarrassed of wearing new glasses to school.

As noted in the trailer clip, Duchess Sophie was very comfortably sporting her very own pair of spectacles while offering an introduction to the viewers.

Holding up the character’s plushie, she said, “Do you or does anyone in your family wear glasses? Rex used to feel a little shy about wearing his glasses.”

“They’ll help him to see better, and they look fabulous, too. Make sure you join us for tonight’s CBeebies Bedtime Story to find out how Rex gets on with his new specs,” Duchess Sophie added.

These words undoubtedly resonated with the audience and it turned out that Prince Edward’s wife was a great pick for the show because of her marvelous voice that is just right for children!

“The Duchess of Edinburgh would have made a wonderful teacher. Her voice is soft and soothing,” a commentator pointed.

Another nodded, “Couldn’t agree more! What a gorgeous voice.”

“Love her voice… Beautiful,” someone complimented.

Before the Prince Edward’s wife, Kate Middleton previously appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Story for reciting similar tales.

While the Princess of Wales quickly became everyone’s favorite because of her narration style, Duchess Sophie is rocking for both her voice and reading technique.

