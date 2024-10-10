Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement

Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, has announced his retirement from international tennis on Thursday, October 10, in an emotional video on social media.
After his retirement, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer penned an emotional tribute to his long-time rival Nadal.
Replying to his retirement video, Roger said, "What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come."
He added, "Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It's been an absolute honour."
On the other hand, Roger also took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of heartfelt pictures from their younger days to the present and wrote, "Congrats Rafa on an iconic career."
Not only this, Cristiano Ronaldo also turned to the comments section and paid a heartfelt tribute.
He wrote, "Rafa, what an incredible race you've had! Your dedication, passion and incredible talent have inspired millions around the word. It has been an honour to witness your journey and to be able to call you friend. Congrats on an amazing career, Enjoy your retirement."
Nadal and Federer did their first battle in a Grand Slam final in 2006.
He was the first player to challenge Federer’s supremacy in tennis in the 2000’s.