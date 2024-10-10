Kate Middleton, Prince William send 'powerful reminder' in first appearance

Prince William and Kate Middleton made an unannounced visit to extend their support to the Southport victims’ families!
On July 29, 2024, a mass stabbing incident targeting young children occurred at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop in Southport.
Three young girls – Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 – were killed in a brutal knife attack.
The future king and queen paid a surprise visit to the families today, now that she has recovered after a long and intense battle with cancer.
Taking to the official Instagram account on Thursday, October 10, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo where they can be seen having a conversation with the victims’ families.
“Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers,” read the caption of the post.
As per royal sources, the princess joined her husband to show “support, empathy, and compassion to the local community.”
However, it is worth noting that the visit was already planned by Prince William where he was supposed to engage with the families in a private meeting.
But Kate Middleton’s presence came as a complete surprise as she has recently recovered after her chemotherapy.