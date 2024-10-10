Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, passes away at 96

A human rights advocate and the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, former United States Attorney General, has died at the age of 96.
Joe Kennedy, her grandson, confirmed the news by posting an online statement.
According to his family, she died on Wednesday after suffering from stroke.
The statement reads, "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy."
It added, "Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly."
The statement further added, "We are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie. Please keep her in your hearts and prayers."
Ms. Kenedy, while expecting her 11th child, founded the Robert F. kennedy Human Right Foundation after her husband’s assassination.