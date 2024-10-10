World

Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, passes away at 96

Ms. Kenedy founded the Robert F. kennedy Human Right Foundation after her husband’s assassination

  • by Web Desk
  • October 10, 2024
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, passes away at 96
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, passes away at 96

A human rights advocate and the widow of Robert F. Kennedy, former United States Attorney General, has died at the age of 96.

Joe Kennedy, her grandson, confirmed the news by posting an online statement.

According to his family, she died on Wednesday after suffering from stroke.

The statement reads, "It is with our hearts full of love that we announce the passing of our amazing grandmother, Ethel Kennedy."

It added, "Along with a lifetime's work in social justice and human rights, our mother leaves behind nine children, 34 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom love her dearly."

The statement further added, "We are comforted in knowing she is reunited with the love of her life, our father, Robert F Kennedy; her children David and Michael; her daughter-in-law Mary; her grandchildren Maeve and Saoirse; and her great-grandchildren Gideon and Josie. Please keep her in your hearts and prayers."

Ms. Kenedy, while expecting her 11th child, founded the Robert F. kennedy Human Right Foundation after her husband’s assassination. 

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

World News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
MSF suspends support for malnourished children in Sudan’s Zamzam camp
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Obama makes special urge to black men for Harris amid US Election 2024
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Donald Trump shares the lead with Kamala Harris in competitive US swing states
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Mount Everest solves mystery of missing climber after 100 years
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pope Francis and Zelensky hold talks at the Vatican amid conflict with Russia
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
‘Doraemon’ voice artist Nobuyo Oyama passes away at 90
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Noble Peace Prize 2024: Japanese atomic bomb survivors group wins award
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado governor ‘relieved’ after safe rescue of tourist from 1000ft mine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Obama makes first campaign appearance to support Harris ahead of elections
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Colorado tourist gold mine: 1 died, 11 rescued from 1,000 feet deep mine