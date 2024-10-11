Minal Khan gives befitting response to haters with big achievement

Minal Khan is clapping back at her trolls with a positive and inspiring message!
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, October 10, the Ishq Hai actress dropped two gorgeous snaps with a powerful message to her 10.3 million fans as she celebrated success after hitting a big goal.
Revealing her accomplishment, Khan penned, “Almost back to my pre-pregnancy weight.”
The achievement was followed by a heartfelt and motivational note in which the actress advised her fans to “never stop believing in yourself! You can do it."
The Hasad actress had been facing criticism from social media users for gaining weight during pregnancy, but her significant weight loss now serves as a befitting response to the critics.
In the snaps, Minal Khan was dressed in a classy black shirt with her subtly curled brown hair flowing freely. She opted for minimal makeup with bold dramatic eyes, and maroon painted nails, as she posed gracefully for the photos.
Her ardent fans were quick to notice the post, dropping their lovely comments as they gushed over their favorite actress.
“You proved it minu that nothing is impossible,” wrote one of the fans, while another commented, “Such a beautiful transformation.”
Pointing towards the trolls, the third fan penned, “You go girl… give these trolls a shut-up call. Love ya and can’t wait to see you back in dramas. Love from India.”
“A shut-up call to all who do body shaming,” the fourth comment read.
Minal Khan married actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on September 10, 2021, and welcome her first child, a boy, Muhammed Hassan Ikram, on November 1, 2023.