Sci-Tech

Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi

‘Cybercab’ will go into production in 2026 and the price would be less than $30,000

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024


Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited two gull-wing doors, self-driving “Robotaxi” or “Cybercab” at the We, Robot event at the Warner Bros studio near Los Angeles, California on Thursday evening, October 10, 2024.

According to Reuters, Tesla introduced the Robotaxi and the Robovan as makeshift to advanced and affordable robotic cars. Musk announced that the production of the “Cybercab” will begin in 2026.

The price of the new self-driving taxi would be less than $30,000, while the operation cost would be cents a mile over time with inductive charging without plugs.

Musk, who arrived at the event in a Robotaxi, said, “The autonomous future is here. We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You'll see model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless."

He further added, “The vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing. But if they’re autonomous, they could be used five times more, maybe 10 times more.”

Moreover, along with the Cybercab, the SpaceX boss showcased another new electric vehicle named “Robovan”, a larger self-driving vehicle capable of carrying 20 people, and Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus.

Meanwhile, an equity trader at Triple D Trading, Dennis Dick, asserted, “Everything looks cool, but not much in terms of timelines. I'm a shareholder and pretty disappointed. I think the market wanted more definitive timelines. I don't think he said much about anything... He didn't give much info."

A large number of investors, stock analysts, and Tesla fans attended the Thursday event.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sci-Tech News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Scientists link intensifying hurricanes to human-driven climate change
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Northern lights illuminate Britain’s skies in stunning purple and green display
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google Photos introduces new feature to identify real vs. AI-generated images
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Nobel Prize Winners from Google ignite controversy on future of AI research
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Hurricanes actually result in million more deaths than are officially reported
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp unveils 20 exciting chat themes for a unique messaging experience
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Elon Musk's X returns to Brazil after paying $5 million fine
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces potential split as U.S. government mulls antitrust measures
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
WhatsApp boosts group chats with exciting new call link feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google enhances Docs experience with exciting new Document Tabs feature
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Google faces major setback in US Court battle with rivals