Elon Musk introduces new Tesla two doors, self-driving Robotaxi

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited two gull-wing doors, self-driving “Robotaxi” or “Cybercab” at the We, Robot event at the Warner Bros studio near Los Angeles, California on Thursday evening, October 10, 2024.
According to Reuters, Tesla introduced the Robotaxi and the Robovan as makeshift to advanced and affordable robotic cars. Musk announced that the production of the “Cybercab” will begin in 2026.
The price of the new self-driving taxi would be less than $30,000, while the operation cost would be cents a mile over time with inductive charging without plugs.
Musk, who arrived at the event in a Robotaxi, said, “The autonomous future is here. We have 50 fully autonomous cars here tonight. You'll see model Ys and the Cybercab. All driverless."
He further added, “The vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing. But if they’re autonomous, they could be used five times more, maybe 10 times more.”
Moreover, along with the Cybercab, the SpaceX boss showcased another new electric vehicle named “Robovan”, a larger self-driving vehicle capable of carrying 20 people, and Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus.
Meanwhile, an equity trader at Triple D Trading, Dennis Dick, asserted, “Everything looks cool, but not much in terms of timelines. I'm a shareholder and pretty disappointed. I think the market wanted more definitive timelines. I don't think he said much about anything... He didn't give much info."
A large number of investors, stock analysts, and Tesla fans attended the Thursday event.