Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas

Toyota, who withdrew its team from F1 in 2009, has become a “technical partner” of Haas.
An official statement from Haas and Toyota said the two companies would "share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources."
The Japanese car company will provide "design, technical and manufacturing services", while Haas will give "technical expertise and commercial benefits" to the team.
In the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the motor-sport team’s car will have Toyota branding.
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said, "To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides."
He added, "The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.”
Moreover, Haas has extended their contract with Ferrari to use their power-units till 2028.
The upcoming Grand Prix will take place on October 21, 2024.