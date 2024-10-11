Sports

Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas

Japanese car company Toyota returns to Formula One after a 15-year long break

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Toyotas triumphant return to F1: becomes technical partner of Haas
Toyota's triumphant return to F1: becomes 'technical partner' of Haas

Toyota, who withdrew its team from F1 in 2009, has become a “technical partner” of Haas.

An official statement from Haas and Toyota said the two companies would "share expertise and knowledge, as well as resources."

The Japanese car company will provide "design, technical and manufacturing services", while Haas will give "technical expertise and commercial benefits" to the team.

In the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, the motor-sport team’s car will have Toyota branding.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said, "To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise – it’s simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides."

He added, "The ability to tap into the resources and knowledge base available at Toyota Gazoo Racing, benefiting from their technical and manufacturing processes, will be instrumental in our own development and our clear desire to further increase our competitiveness in Formula 1.”

Moreover, Haas has extended their contract with Ferrari to use their power-units till 2028.

The upcoming Grand Prix will take place on October 21, 2024.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Sports News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Novak Djokovic secures spot in Shanghai semi-finals with win over Jakub Mensik
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
PCB reveals new selection committee with key appointments
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to miss crucial match against Australia in the T20 World Cup
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo pen heartfelt tributes to Rafael Nadal after retirement
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Rafael Nadal announces retirement after two ‘difficulty years’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Lewis Hamilton expresses gratitude to co-chair 2025 Met Gala
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Former Sheffield United star George Baldock passes away at 31
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Joe Root achieves new career milestone in test against Pakistan
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Alcaraz avenges Cincinnati loss, beats Monfils at Shanghai Masters
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Brazilian icon gives advice to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal's ‘crucial mistakes’
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
NFL analyst receives backlash for one-word Taylor Swift remark