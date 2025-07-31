Tom Brady slams Wayne Rooney’s work ethic in explosive new documentary

Home / Sports

NFL star Tom Brady recently expressed serious concerns over Wayne Rooney's approach and behaviour during his time as Birmingham City's head coach.

In a new Amazon Prime documentary series, set to air on Friday, Brady said, "I'm a little worried about our head coach's work ethic. I mean, I don't know, I don't have great instincts on that."

In the same series, Brady, who joined Birmingham City Football Club, as a minority owner in 2023, also criticizes the team's players, calling them "lazy and entitled."

Brady made his critical remarks about Rooney and the Birmingham City players after visiting the team's training facility in November 2023.

During the documentary, interactions between Brady and Rooney come across as tense with Rooney tries to explain that the club has internal cultural problems that may be causing the issues Brady noticed.

Later, while putting the blame on the players, Brady said, "Well we've already changed the coach, so it's really the players because the coach doesn't go out there and put the ball in the goal."

"We've got to change all the people that are associated with losing, so I think this summer there's going to be a lot of people gone," the seven-time Super Bowl champion added.

After the new owner took control of the club, their first season ended badly with the team being dropped to League One.

During that time, the club changed managers seven times in just 10 months.

