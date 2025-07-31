World Athletics introduces SRY gene test for female eligibility 

World Athletics has mandated all athletes who want to compete in the female category for world ranking competitions to take a one-time gene test.
Effective from September 1, the new regulations will be applicable to the World Athletics Championships, which take place in Tokyo, commencing from September 13 to September 21.
The test for the SRY gene – which is part of the Y chromosome and causes male characteristics to develop – can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood test.
If the test comes out negative for the Y chromosome, the athlete would be eligible to compete in the female category, while if it's positive, they can compete in the female category in non-world ranking competitions or in another category.
It is a test to be taken once in a lifetime and will be overseen by member federations.
World Athletics president Lord Coe noted, "It is really important in a sport that is permanently trying to attract more women that they enter a sport believing there is no biological glass ceiling."
World Boxing also approved the use of the SRY test in May, when it introduced mandatory sex testing for all its athletes.
The test was one of several recommendations approved at March's World Athletics Council meeting to strengthened rules over the eligibility of transgender and difference of sex development (DSD) athletes.
Furthermore, World Athletics banned transgender athletes who had gone through male puberty from competing in the female category in international competition in March 2023.
The current rules for DSD athletes require them to reduce their testosterone levels to a set level for at least six months before competing in any female category event internationally.