Lionel Messi honoured as July 2025 MLS Player of the Month

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has been voted as the Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Month for July 2025, marking his fourth time receiving the honour since joining the league in 2023.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner had a phenomenal MLS month, as he scored eight goals, adding three assists.
Following the FIFA Club World Cup appearance, Miami has been on a roll with 4 wins, 1 loss, and a draw this month, boosting their chances of winning the Supporters' Shield.
The 38-year-old player has scored 18 goals this season so far and is tied with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge for the Golden Boot lead.
Messi's remarkable performance could lead to making yet another record, as being the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, he is on track to becoming the first player to win the award in consecutive seasons.
Coming up, Messi and Inter Miami are set to appear in the Leagues Cup 2025, where they will aim to bring back their second intercontinental title in three years, as they secured the win back in 2023.
The team will play Phase One in South Florida against Atlas FC at Chase Stadium on Wednesday, July 30, before having a game against Necaxa on Saturday, August 2.
Notably, the MLS Player of the Month is elected by a panel of selected national media members in a process conducted by MLS communications.