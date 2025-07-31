Cristiano Ronaldo sends powerful message after leading Al-Nassr to victory

Cristiano Ronaldo, even after turning 40 is still achieving remarkable feats in football career as proven by his recent standout performance in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over French side Toulouse.
After winning the game, the Portuguese star took to his Instagram account to share powerful message with his fans, along with photos filled with iconic on-field passion and energy.
Ronaldo wrote, "The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started."
The new player Joao Felix, who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million, also made his first appearance for the Saudi club and played in the starting lineup for 59 minutes.
Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League.
Al-Nassr, along with Ronaldo appears to be making consistent efforts to strengthen their squad.
As per the reports, the Portuguese star now wants to bring in another Chelsea player, Marc Cucurella.
On top of that, players like Mason Greenwood and Antony have also been linked with possible transfers to the club this summer.
Ronaldo and his team, who are currently in Austria for their pre-season training camp, will travel to Spain for their next match, where they are scheduled to play against the Spanish football club Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday, August 10.