Cristiano Ronaldo gears up for UEFA Nations League clash with Poland

Five-time Ballon d’Or award winner Cristiano Ronaldo shares a glimpse of an intense practice session with the national team ahead of the match with Poland.
Portugal will face Poland in the UEFA Nations League group match on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
After showing phenomenal performances for the Saudi club Al Nassr, CR7 once again joined Portugal for the training session. He also shared some clicks from the session on his Instagram.
After securing early wins against Croatia and Scotland, Portugal is now eyeing a third consecutive win in Warsaw, Poland.
Moreover, Poland’s Robert Lewandowski praised the 39-year-old soccer player ahead of the match against Portugal, saying, “I fully understand what Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved throughout his career, and how he has impacted the history of football with his achievements and numbers. This will certainly remain engraved in history.”
He further added, “Regardless of age, his numbers keep going up and not the other way around. Of course, he is an exception and there are very few exceptions like him.”
Lewandowski asserted that when he prepares for a match like against Portugal he only thinks about the strength of his team as a whole, “not just one player.”
Ronaldo-lead is at the top of Group A with six points from two wins, while Poland is at number three after one win and a loss.