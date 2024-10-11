Mehwish Hayat teases new song collaboration with Honey Singh

Mehwish Hayat and the Indian Punjabi rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh are joining forces!
A video featuring Singh has gone viral on social media, where he refers to the Actor In Law starlet as 'Sahili Karachi' while performing a Punjabi rap.
In the footage, both artists mentioned that a collaboration seems to be in the cards, "A connection from Karam Pura to Karachi, something special is coming."
Previously, the superstar also revealed that she is working on Singh's new track titled Color.
Hayat, well-known for many projects both on the big and small screen, has tried her hands at singing and her upcoming collaboration is proof.
The Brown Rang singer is a renowned name in the Hindi hip-hop and rap industry, having given major Bollywood hits like Lungi Dance, Party All Night, Yaar Na Mile and many more.
After a seven-year long hiatus due to health-related issues, Honey Singh made a big bang return with his new album Glory on August 26, 2024.