Entertainment

Netflix to adapt 'Pride and Prejudice' with Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead role?

Earlier this week, BBC announced Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' spinoff series, 'The Other Bennet Sister'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 11, 2024
Earlier this week, BBC announced Austens Pride and Prejudice spinoff series, The Other Bennet Sister
Earlier this week, BBC announced Austen's 'Pride and Prejudice' spinoff series, 'The Other Bennet Sister'

Jane Austen's fans have much to celebrate this week!

Earlier this week, BBC announced Austen's Pride and Prejudice spinoff series, The Other Bennet Sister, and now, Netflix is also all set to greenlit Pride and Prejudice itself!

According to DailyMail, Netflix is reportedly working on a new series based on Austen's evergreen acclaimed novel Pride and Prejudice, with Daisy Edgar-Jones taking the lead role of Elizabeth Bennet.

Dolly Alderton, the author of the renowned memoir Everything I Know About Love, is set to pen the script of the series.

To note, the TV adaptation of the book is still in development with no cast member announced.

Netflix has yet to be officially greenlit the series, Pride and Prejudice.

If it does get greenlit, then this will mark Netflix’s second Austen adaptation, following the 2022’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson.

Austen’s early 19th century novel, Pride and Prejudice revolves around the intelligent yet stubborn Bennet, who learns that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice through her relationship with Mr. Darcy.

This is not the first adaptation of the book, as it has been adapted several times for screens, including 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and the BBC’s 1995 miniseries with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting

Russian President Putin strengthens alliance with Iranian president in Central Asia meeting
Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design

Google App enhances bottom bar with a fresh, modern design
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday

Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause

Entertainment News

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Salma Hayek sends love to stepson Augustin on his 18th birthday
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Shakira enjoys single life in new 'Soltera’ music video
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Khloé Kardashian surprises her, Kim, Kylie Jenner's kids with MEGA gift
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
‘Terrifier 3:’ Streaming details of slasher film revealed
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Sabrina Carpenter silences lip-Sync rumors with dazzling New York live show
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ben Affleck dubs Jennifer Lopez’s divorce remarks as 'publicity stunt'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend blasts Taylor Swift’s fans over ‘hate’ attacks
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ariana Grande sets record straight on Ethan Slater romance
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Miley Cyrus’ high demands end deal to replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Cher becomes inspiration for Halsey amid upcoming album release
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds follow Taylor Swift’s lead in support of major cause
Ariana Grande to host ‘SNL’ with Bowen Yang and Stevie Nicks