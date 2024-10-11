Netflix to adapt 'Pride and Prejudice' with Daisy Edgar-Jones in lead role?

Jane Austen's fans have much to celebrate this week!
Earlier this week, BBC announced Austen's Pride and Prejudice spinoff series, The Other Bennet Sister, and now, Netflix is also all set to greenlit Pride and Prejudice itself!
According to DailyMail, Netflix is reportedly working on a new series based on Austen's evergreen acclaimed novel Pride and Prejudice, with Daisy Edgar-Jones taking the lead role of Elizabeth Bennet.
Dolly Alderton, the author of the renowned memoir Everything I Know About Love, is set to pen the script of the series.
To note, the TV adaptation of the book is still in development with no cast member announced.
Netflix has yet to be officially greenlit the series, Pride and Prejudice.
If it does get greenlit, then this will mark Netflix’s second Austen adaptation, following the 2022’s Persuasion, starring Dakota Johnson.
Austen’s early 19th century novel, Pride and Prejudice revolves around the intelligent yet stubborn Bennet, who learns that love is more powerful than pride or prejudice through her relationship with Mr. Darcy.
This is not the first adaptation of the book, as it has been adapted several times for screens, including 2005 film starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen and the BBC’s 1995 miniseries with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle.