Home / Entertainment

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who parted ways in September 2024, share two adorable daughters

Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split
Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner, who had been living in America with her then-husband Joe Jonas and their two girls prior to the dissolution of their marriage, has opened up about why she will never return to the United States.

While speaking to Flaunt Magazine, the 29-year-old actress revealed she will never leave the UK again after moving back to London following her high-profile divorce.

“I just feel so at home here. I never want to move again,” she shared.

The Game of Thrones star went on to share, “Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them.”

“I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them,” Sophie further added.

Back in March, Mail on Sunday reported that Sophie is set to move back to the UK with daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, as part of a custody agreement with Joe.

Sophie and Joe Jonas, who first sparked romance in 2016, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed two adorable daughters.

However, things between the estranged couple turned sour and the singer finally filed for divorce from Turner in 2023, requesting shared custody of their children. The couple finalized their divorce in September 2024. 

Sophie Turner is currently dating boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.

You Might Like:

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death

‘Emily in Paris’ returns to production in Italy after tragic on-set death
‘Emily in Paris’ star Lily Collins spotted shooting in Italy after tragic death of assistant director Diego Borella

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance

Ozzy Osbourne son Jack pays tribute to late dad during somber public appearance
The Black Sabbath frontman passed away at the age of 76 in July surrounded by his family

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show

Lady Gaga touched by fiancé Michael Polansky’s support before hometown show
Lady Gaga gets emotional while revealing fiancé Michael Polansky’s pre-concert prep talk

Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96

Legendary TV actor and 'Rescue Me' star Jerry Adler passes away at 96
Jerry Adler was known for his presence in iconic TV shows, 'The Sapronas, 'The Good Wife', and 'The Apple Tree'

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post

Sabrina Carpenter cheers 1 year of ‘kiss marks & Short n’ Sweet’ with sassy post
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker celebrates 1-year milestone of her superhit sixth studio album ‘Short n’ Sweet’

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia

‘Pride and Prejudice’ first look: Jack Lowden, Emma Corrin spark nostalgia
Jack Lowden and Emma Corrin bring back the roles of Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennet in dreamy shots

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday

Katy Perry to face courtroom drama on daughter Daisy’s milestone 5th birthday
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker will spend her and ex-partner Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove’s special day in court

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday

Dua Lipa bids farewell to her 20s with moving gratitude note on 30th birthday
The ‘Levtating’ hitmakers pens a long, heartfelt gratitude note as she welcomes her 30s

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy

Halsey defends Sydney Sweeney as movie flop after ad controversy
The 'Closer' singer expressed her frustration after her new film, 'Americana', faced a boycott from fans

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West

Taylor Swift’s new album carries subtle swipe at Kanye West
'The Life of a Showgirl' is the upcoming twelfth studio album by Taylor Swift

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit

Why Jacob Elordi land ‘Frankenstein’ role after Andrew Garfield exit
Guillermo del Toro set his sights on the 'Saltburn' star to play 'the Creature; in his forthcoming 'Frankenstein' film

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour

Katy Perry heats up beach in sizzling black two-piece swimsuit amid tour
The ‘143’ singer drops jaws during beach outing with friends amid her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the US