Sophie Turner shares why she will never return to US after Joe Jonas split

Sophie Turner, who had been living in America with her then-husband Joe Jonas and their two girls prior to the dissolution of their marriage, has opened up about why she will never return to the United States.
While speaking to Flaunt Magazine, the 29-year-old actress revealed she will never leave the UK again after moving back to London following her high-profile divorce.
“I just feel so at home here. I never want to move again,” she shared.
The Game of Thrones star went on to share, “Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them.”
“I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them,” Sophie further added.
Back in March, Mail on Sunday reported that Sophie is set to move back to the UK with daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, as part of a custody agreement with Joe.
Sophie and Joe Jonas, who first sparked romance in 2016, tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed two adorable daughters.
However, things between the estranged couple turned sour and the singer finally filed for divorce from Turner in 2023, requesting shared custody of their children. The couple finalized their divorce in September 2024.
Sophie Turner is currently dating boyfriend Peregrine Pearson.